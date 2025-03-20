Apartment in a new building Zelazna 54 sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v centre Varsavy rajon Wola

тelazna 54 is an exclusive project from the reliable developer Matexi Polska, which is a modern interpretation of the classic city house. The complex is located in a prestigious part of the Volya district, between Rondo ONZ and Rondo Daszyńskiego, a few steps from the popular urban spaces Fabryka Norblina and Browary Warszawskie.

Main advantages:

House rented: Construction is complete, the keys are being prepared for issuance.

Large selection of layouts: The complex has 141 apartments ranging from 29 m2 to 132 m2 (1 to 4 rooms).

The infrastructure of the house: Green private courtyard, open roof terrace with panoramic views of the city exclusively for residents, underground parking and storage spaces.

Location: Excellent transport accessibility (metro M2, trams, walking distance to the Central station), near the best restaurants, business centers and parks.

An excellent option for your own living in the center of the metropolis, and for investments with high rental yields.