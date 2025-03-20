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Apartment in a new building Zelazna 54 sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v centre Varsavy rajon Wola

Warsaw, Poland
from
$271,304
from
$9,206/m²
;
6
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ID: 39673
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Poland
  • State
    Masovian Voivodeship
  • City
    Warsaw
  • Address
    Zelazna, 54
  • Metro
    Rondo Daszyńskiego (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    Rondo ONZ (~ 500 m)

About the complex

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Polski Polski
Русский Русский

тelazna 54 is an exclusive project from the reliable developer Matexi Polska, which is a modern interpretation of the classic city house. The complex is located in a prestigious part of the Volya district, between Rondo ONZ and Rondo Daszyńskiego, a few steps from the popular urban spaces Fabryka Norblina and Browary Warszawskie.

Main advantages:

  • House rented: Construction is complete, the keys are being prepared for issuance.

  • Large selection of layouts: The complex has 141 apartments ranging from 29 m2 to 132 m2 (1 to 4 rooms).

  • The infrastructure of the house: Green private courtyard, open roof terrace with panoramic views of the city exclusively for residents, underground parking and storage spaces.

  • Location: Excellent transport accessibility (metro M2, trams, walking distance to the Central station), near the best restaurants, business centers and parks.

An excellent option for your own living in the center of the metropolis, and for investments with high rental yields.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

Location on the map

Warsaw, Poland
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Developer news

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Apartment in a new building Zelazna 54 sovremennyj ziloj kompleks v centre Varsavy rajon Wola
Warsaw, Poland
from
$271,304
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