  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Miedzylesie
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Miedzylesie, Poland

2 properties total found
House in Miedzylesie, Poland
House
Miedzylesie, Poland
Area 330 m²
For sale: House in picturesque Międzylesiu k. Władysławowa
$146,339
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Miedzylesie, Poland
House
Miedzylesie, Poland
Area 276 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of selling a magical house/seat with a l…
$237,234
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
