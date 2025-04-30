Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lodz
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Lodz, Poland

1 property total found
Shop 800 m² in Lodz, Poland
Shop 800 m²
Lodz, Poland
Area 800 m²
Department with production and warehouse and office buildings – Łódź Bałuta Price: 2,700,000 PLN net
$719,698
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go