Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Leczyca
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Leczyca, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Leczyca, Poland
Apartment
Leczyca, Poland
Area 140 m²
For rent office and services 140 m2 – Łęczyca k. Poznań (Luboń), near A2
$2,196
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go