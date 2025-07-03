Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garage in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

gmina Lubicz
62
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Mierzynek, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 8/8
Apartment in building 2024. Located on the 8th floor, in the 2024 building. It consists of: …
$1,162
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship, Poland

with Mountain view
with Sea view