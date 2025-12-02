Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Krakow
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Krakow, Poland

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Krakow, Poland
UP UP
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Krakow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Floor 14
Live in the Salwator Tower complex – an apartment building located in the Bronowice district…
$958,916
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Polski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Krakow, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go