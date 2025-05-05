Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hel, Poland

apartments
7
7 properties total found
1 room apartment in Hel, Poland
1 room apartment
Hel, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/4
A four -storey apartment building, which will be created using high -quality material ó W an…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Hel, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Hel, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/4
A four -storey apartment building, which will be created using high -quality material ó W an…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Hel, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Hel, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
A four -storey apartment building, which will be created using high -quality material ó W an…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Hel, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Hel, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 3
Casa Baia is a high -class apartments by the sea, only 250 meters ó in the beach. The great …
Price on request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Hel, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Hel, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/3
incredibly 2-level apartment on the shore of the Baltic Sea. CasabaiatowykiejkiejaSaParta…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Hel, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Hel, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
A four -storey apartment building, which will be created using high -quality material ó W an…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Hel, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Hel, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 4
A four -storey apartment building, which will be created using high -quality material ó in a…
Price on request
