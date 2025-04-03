Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Grodzisk Mazowiecki County, Poland

2 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Chrzanow Maly, Poland
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Chrzanow Maly, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
For sale a two-level apartment from 2019 at Milanówka Center.Apartment 80.6m2 located on the…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Chrzanow Maly, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Chrzanow Maly, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 2
For sale a beautiful two-room apartment in Grodzisk Mazowiecki!   We offer you a stylish and…
$165,342
