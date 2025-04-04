Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Zarnow, Poland

apartments
3
3 properties total found
1 room apartment in Zarnow, Poland
1 room apartment
Zarnow, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
For sale apartment in great location – Piotrkowska 92, SAMO CENTRUM ŁODZ Central heating!
$52,010
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
1 room apartment in Zarnow, Poland
1 room apartment
Zarnow, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
A special occasion! Apartment for sale in the heart of the promenade – Piotrkowska 92! Do no…
$67,953
5 room apartment in Zarnow, Poland
5 room apartment
Zarnow, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 193 m²
Exceptional offer of apartment for sale at Piotrkowska Street in Łódź Looking for a spacious…
$305,788
