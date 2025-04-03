Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Zabierzow
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in gmina Zabierzow, Poland

1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pisary, Poland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pisary, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful house in excellent condition, located in the buffer zone of Krakow's va…
$543,274
