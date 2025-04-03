Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Zabierzow
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in gmina Zabierzow, Poland

1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Kobylany, Poland
6 bedroom house
Kobylany, Poland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a house in an open shell with a usable area of 400 m2, right next to the Kobylańska…
$339,737
