  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Wrzesnia
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in gmina Wrzesnia, Poland

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Wrzesnia, Poland
2 room apartment
Wrzesnia, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Ideal for singles, couples or families with children!
$610
per month
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
