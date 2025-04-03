Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Wojciechowice
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Wojciechowice, Poland

1 property total found
House in Kaliszany, Poland
House
Kaliszany, Poland
Area 200 m²
Free-standing house in Kalishany, within the municipality of Wągrowiec, Greater Poland.
$287,493
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Wojciechowice, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes