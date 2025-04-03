Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Wodzierady, Poland

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Nowy Swiat, Poland
3 room apartment
Nowy Swiat, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
I encourage you to take a look at the offer of sale of a comfortable and spacious apartment …
$203,336
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Properties features in gmina Wodzierady, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
