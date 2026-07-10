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Houses with garage for sale in gmina Wiazowna, Poland

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3 bedroom house in Wiazowna, Poland
3 bedroom house
Wiazowna, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
A 155 m² house for sale in Wiązowna, just 5 km from Warsaw. Spacious, functional, and move-i…
$437,157
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Agency
Mazur Estate
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
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Properties features in gmina Wiazowna, Poland

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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