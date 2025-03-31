Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Wagrowiec
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Wagrowiec, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Kobylec, Poland
House
Kobylec, Poland
Area 119 m²
LOW PRICE!!!
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Wagrowiec, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes