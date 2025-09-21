Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Tarczyn
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Tarczyn, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Komorniki, Poland
3 room apartment
Komorniki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Total area: 54.4 m2 ground floor + 25.6 m2 utility attic
$165,010
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Tarczyn, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go