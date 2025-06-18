Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Szamotuly
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Szamotuly, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Szamotuly, Poland
House
Szamotuly, Poland
Area 188 m²
A two-story, free-standing house located at the St.Wielkopolskie Insurgency Street in Szamot…
$238,863
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Szamotuly, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go