Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Suchy Las
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in gmina Suchy Las, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Jelonek, Poland
Apartment
Jelonek, Poland
Area 160 m²
A well -located commercial premises in Jelonek near Suchy Las
$2,486
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Jelonek, Poland
Apartment
Jelonek, Poland
Area 21 m²
for rent commercial premises in Jelonek commune Dry forest.  - 1st floor,  - common parts; k…
$271
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go