  2. Poland
  3. gmina Stawiguda
  4. Residential

Mansion in Stawiguda, Poland
Mansion
Stawiguda, Poland
Number of floors 2
RESIDENCE / GUEST HOUSE / SPA / WEDDING ROOMThe residence is ideal for living or doing busin…
$767,207
2 room apartment in Bartag, Poland
2 room apartment
Bartag, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
A residential apartment located in a building on a well-connected street. One-sided apartmen…
$116,622
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Cheap
Luxury
