Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Skawina
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Skawina, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Skawina, Poland
3 room apartment
Skawina, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
$248,662
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Skawina, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go