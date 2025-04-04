Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Rozprza
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Rozprza, Poland

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Rozprza, Poland
1 room apartment
Rozprza, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Cozy studio in the center of Łódź for sale!
$87,827
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Rozprza, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes