Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Raszyn
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Raszyn, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Jaworowa, Poland
4 bedroom apartment
Jaworowa, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/2
A spacious segment for sale in Raszyn. Usable area: 143.91 m²Total area: 159.98 m² The groun…
$340,122
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Apartment in Falenty Nowe, Poland
Apartment
Falenty Nowe, Poland
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
New semi-detached and terraced houses, witha an area 90.6 sq m  each. Parking spaces: 2 per …
$178,979
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Raszyn, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go