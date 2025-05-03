Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Powidz
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Powidz, Poland

1 property total found
House in Przybrodzin, Poland
House
Przybrodzin, Poland
Area 90 m²
Opportunity for the sale of the climate house in Przybródno I invite you to familiarize your…
$168,811
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
