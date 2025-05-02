Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial properties in gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland

Commercial property Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Commercial property 2 228 m² in Bronisze, Poland
Commercial property 2 228 m²
Bronisze, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 2 228 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer you the rental of a modern property with a total usable area of 2,228 m², which inc…
$20,755
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Office in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Office
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For rent two-storey office - service premises of 150 m2 in the center of Ożarow Mazowiecki.Y…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
Realting.com
Go