Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Osielsko
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Osielsko, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Maksymilianowo, Poland
House
Maksymilianowo, Poland
Area 109 m²
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a house in a twin building located in…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Osielsko, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes