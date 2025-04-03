Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Obryte
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Obryte, Poland

1 property total found
Apartment in Gostkowo, Poland
Apartment
Gostkowo, Poland
Area 532 m²
I recommend for sale a historic manor house located in Gostków near Rawicz. It consists of a…
$248,028
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Obryte, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes