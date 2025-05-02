Show property on map Show properties list
Shops for sale in gmina Nowy Tomysl, Poland

1 property total found
Shop 582 m² in Glinno, Poland
Shop 582 m²
Glinno, Poland
Area 582 m²
⭐️Location: Nowy Tomyśl, ul. Koskleowa/Wickerowa ⭐️Site: area 1184 m2, land use
$707,571
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
