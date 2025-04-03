Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Nieporet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Nieporet, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Michalow-Grabina, Poland
3 room apartment
Michalow-Grabina, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/2
The apartment is new and has been carefully finished, making it ready to move in (not yet oc…
$171,784
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Nieporet, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes