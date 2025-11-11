Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Nieborow
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Nieborow, Poland

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Belchow, Poland
1 room apartment
Belchow, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Discover the Comfort of Modern Life in the Progress Zone in Łódź! We invite you to get acqu…
$83,181
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
Русский, Polski
Properties features in gmina Nieborow, Poland

