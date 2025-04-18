Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in gmina Nekla, Poland

Apartment in Nekielka, Poland
Apartment
Nekielka, Poland
Area 2 253 m²
For sale a large, shaped plot on the outskirts of Nekielki. Located just below the forest, o…
$77,051
Apartment in Nekielka, Poland
Apartment
Nekielka, Poland
Area 1 921 m²
For sale a large, shaped plot on the outskirts of Nekielki. Located just below the forest, o…
$68,814
Apartment in Nekielka, Poland
Apartment
Nekielka, Poland
Area 3 064 m²
SELLER OF WORK - located in the surroundings of new houses and forest of Nekielska Street, f…
$77,051
Apartment in Nekla, Poland
Apartment
Nekla, Poland
Area 1 000 m²
Sell a unique commercial building located in Nekla at Poznańska Street
$451,677
House in Nekla, Poland
House
Nekla, Poland
Area 358 m²
Single Family House + Hall (building wholesale) - ideal investment!
$743,939
Properties features in gmina Nekla, Poland

