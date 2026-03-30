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Сommercial property in gmina Nasielsk, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial property 80 m² in Nasielsk, Poland
Commercial property 80 m²
Nasielsk, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
For sale, business, 80 m², Warszawa, str. ChIJi9nuRgiYHkcR421AlKwpIfA. Presenting a fully e…
$35,333
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OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
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