Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Mucharz
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Mucharz, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Mucharz, Poland
3 bedroom house
Mucharz, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 1
Unique opportunity near a lake and the mountains in Poland For sale: energy-efficient hou…
$319,884
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Mucharz, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go