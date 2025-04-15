Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in gmina Mragowo, Poland

2 properties total found
House in Karwie, Poland
House
Karwie, Poland
Area 74 m²
Home straight from the developer – a unique opportunity!
$129,381
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Karwie, Poland
House
Karwie, Poland
Area 75 m²
$129,381
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Properties features in gmina Mragowo, Poland

