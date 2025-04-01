Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Michalowice
  4. Land

Lands for sale in gmina Michalowice, Poland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$54,871
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$89,247
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$193,477
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$671,616
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$92,993
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$322,892
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$258,056
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$284,145
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$64,320
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$914,431
Leave a request
Plot of land in Poland
Plot of land
Poland
$83,952
Leave a request
Plot of land in Ceradz Koscielny, Poland
Plot of land
Ceradz Koscielny, Poland
Area 1 397 m²
$90,410
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes