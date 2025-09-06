Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Lubicz
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in gmina Lubicz, Poland

1 BHK
40
2 BHK
15
3 BHK
7
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Mierzynek, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Mierzynek, Poland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 3
A new, modern, two-room apartment with an area of 53 m2 is for sale in the town of Vilianuv.…
$368,807
Agency
inwest.warszawa
Languages
Русский, Polski, Українська
