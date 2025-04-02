Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in gmina Lubasz, Poland

2 properties total found
House in Nowina, Poland
House
Nowina, Poland
Area 348 m²
For sale an unusual property located among meadows and forests
$410,719
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
House in Lubasz, Poland
House
Lubasz, Poland
Area 96 m²
You like – home over the Jesus!!!
$128,707
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Properties features in gmina Lubasz, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
