Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Kwilcz
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Kwilcz, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in gmina Kwilcz, Poland
House
gmina Kwilcz, Poland
Area 158 m²
An exceptional house with a large plot and swimming pool in the picturesque Kozubówka
$365,028
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Kwilcz, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go