Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Ksawerow
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Ksawerow, Poland

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Ksawerow, Poland
1 room apartment
Ksawerow, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Good morning!
$66,666
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Ksawerow, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes