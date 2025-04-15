Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Kosakowo
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Kosakowo, Poland

apartments
3
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pogorze, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Pogorze, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 4
3-room apartment with a terrace for a family at the border with Gdynia. Comfort and mode…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Pogorze, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Pogorze, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
4-room apartment with a balcony for a large family at the border with Gdynia. Comfort an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Pogorze, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Pogorze, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/4
3-room apartment with a balcony for a family at the border with Gdynia. Comfort and mode…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Kosakowo, Poland

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes