Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Karnice
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Karnice, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Konarzewo, Poland
House
Konarzewo, Poland
Area 704 m²
704 m2 in Konarzew, Dopiewo Municipality
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Karnice, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go