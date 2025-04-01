Show property on map Show properties list
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in gmina Grojec, Poland

Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Gluchow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2/1
NEW INVESTMENT - 3 SEGMENTS - 5 min from Grójec, close to Warsaw WELCOME - we start an in…
$142,073
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Gluchow, Poland
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
WE WELCOME - we are starting an estate with only three units - two levels, a garden and a pa…
$142,073
Leave a request
