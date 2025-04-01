Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Grojec
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in gmina Grojec, Poland

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gluchow, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gluchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
NEW INVESTMENT - 3 SEGMENTS - 5 min from Grójec WE INVITE - we are starting an intimate i…
$142,073
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Grojec, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes