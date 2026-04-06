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Сommercial property in gmina Gora Kalwaria, Poland

1 property total found
Commercial property 3 000 m² in Baniocha, Poland
Commercial property 3 000 m²
Baniocha, Poland
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 2
For sale: a unique restaurant and hotel complex located in the picturesque area of Baniocha,…
$2,28M
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Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
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