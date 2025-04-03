Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Gielniow
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in gmina Gielniow, Poland

1 property total found
House in Mechlin, Poland
House
Mechlin, Poland
Area 209 m²
I present for sale a single-family building, free-standing with a usable area of 171,43 m2, …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Gielniow, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes