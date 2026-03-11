Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Gaworzyce
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Gaworzyce, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Srem, Poland
Apartment
Srem, Poland
Area 75 m²
I present you for sale: retail and service premises with a usable area of approx. 75 m2, pro…
$159,378
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Gaworzyce, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go