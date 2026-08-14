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Apartments for sale in gmina Duszniki, Poland

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2 properties total found
Apartment in Ceradz Dolny, Poland
Apartment
Ceradz Dolny, Poland
Area 527 m²
We present a residence with modern solutions with a usable area of 526.5 m2, located on plot…
$1,18M
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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Apartment in Podrzewie, Poland
Apartment
Podrzewie, Poland
Area 603 m²
Building sites – Sękowska Street Green area and fast access to Poznań
$26,511
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Agency
Zaitseva Estates
Languages
Русский, Polski
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