Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Dominowo
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in gmina Dominowo, Poland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Dominowo, Poland
House
Dominowo, Poland
Area 88 m²
Good morning! I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a comfortable three-roo…
$184,894
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Dominowo, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go