Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Czorsztyn
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in gmina Czorsztyn, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Czorsztyn, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Czorsztyn, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer for sale exceptional apartments in the picturesque area of Lake Czorsztyn! This is…
$325,716
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Czorsztyn, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go