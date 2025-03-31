Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Chorkowka
  4. Land

Lands for sale in gmina Chorkowka, Poland

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Swierzowa Polska, Poland
Plot of land
Swierzowa Polska, Poland
Area 8 336 m²
I offer an investment plot of 8,336 m2 located in Krosno at Przemysłowa Street. It is a corn…
$699,732
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Plot of land in Swierzowa Polska, Poland
Plot of land
Swierzowa Polska, Poland
Area 18 896 m²
On behalf of our client we offer an investment plot of 18,896 m2 located in Krosno at Przemy…
$1,52M
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
